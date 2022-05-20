Pete Davidson to take Kim Kardashian to Australia for his movie shoot?

Kim Kardashian is expected to accompany her beau Pete Davidson to relocate to Australia temporarily.

The Saturday Night Live star is now eyeing an impressive debut on the big screens as the comedian has bagged a role in Wizards!

The movie is scheduled to be started filming in Far North Queensland later this year.

According to 7News, the Skims founder is expected to fly off to the country along with her boyfriend.

Kardashian has been celebrating her whirlwind romance with Davidson after split from Kanye West.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she told ABC News.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace,” she added.