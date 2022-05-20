Margot Robbie lands Ocean’s Eleven role amid talks of starring in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

FileFootage

Margot Robbie is appearing to be Hollywood’s favourite as the actor has reportedly bagged another hotshot role in Ocean’s Eleven’s new film.



The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that the 31-year-old actor will not only be starring but producing a reboot of the much-acclaimed movie.

As per the reports, the Warner Bros. project, which hasn’t been greenlit by the studio, has been penned by Carrie Solomon and the plot is set to take place in 1960s Europe.

Meanwhile, Robbie on Monday was reported by in talks to replace Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean new film.

Jerry Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times that Robbie has been in talks to launch her own film in the franchise as he confirmed that Depp won’t be returning to the movie ‘at this point’.

“The future is yet to be decided,” he added.