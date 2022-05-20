Johnny Depp’s friend ‘witnessed’ him doing drugs with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry

Johnny Depp reportedly indulged in heavy drug use doing his relationship with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reportedly indulged in heavy drug use doing his relationship with Amber Heard and even did cocaine with Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry, his former best friend told court on Thursday.

In a pre-recorded deposition played in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia on Thursday, Bruce Witkin, who was a close friend with Depp for more than four decades, opened up about his drug use.

According to Witkin, Depp had tried many times to quit taking drugs, but he couldn’t kick the habit despite Witkin telling him to seek therapy.

“He did it a little bit, but then he stopped because, in my experience, it’s deep-rooted issues that he’s dealt with that has nothing to do with Amber. That’s my opinion,” Witkin said in his testimony.

Witkin also said that when he witnessed Depp take cocaine in 2014 and 2016, he was ‘surprised’.

He said: “I was quite surprised because when we were kids, he hated it. But then after that when I said, 'why are you doing this?' he kind of hid it from me for a long time.”