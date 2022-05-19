Squid Game 2 will bring new challenges for 'humanity': Creator

Squid Game season two is going to leave fans asking for more, confirms director.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that the second instalment of the show is nothing but chaos.

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again," he told Vanity Fair.

He added, "I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

The creator believes problems amongst the players could be solved had they been supportive to one another.

"If they were capable of talking with one another, of co-operating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners," he added.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Jung-jae told PEOPLE the upcoming season will tag along with new surprises.

"I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers," Lee said. "If it was predictable, it would be no fun."

The series is reportedly out on Netflix in 2023 or 2024.