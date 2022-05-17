Travis Scott ripped over alleged Kylie Jenner snub at Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott is being ripped by netizens who think that the rapper snubbed ladylove Kylie Jenner on camera at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) 2022.

A video from backstage at the NBC award show is making rounds on the internet in which the 31-year-old rapper can be seen avoiding PDA with the mogul.

Scott then picked up his four-year-old daughter Stormi to caress her while saying, “let's do it again.”

Taking to Reddit, Kardashians' fans raged against the hip-hop star to criticize the alleged snub, reported The Sun.

"I’m not trying to be rude, but what the hell is the deal with these two. Is this a business arrangement at this point or real?” one user wrote.

On the other hand, many fans appeared glad that the couple didn’t follow in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s excessive packed-on PDA display.