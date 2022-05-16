Tom Cruise criticised for promoting movie at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise on Sunday attended "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park in Windsor.

The Queen arrived at the event escorted by the Household Cavalry.

Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Katherine Jenkins were due to perform as the first big jubilee event kicked off.

Tom Cruise, whose long-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick is hitting cinemas at the end of this month, was slammed online for 'plugging' his forthcoming feature during the special evening.

Top Gun: Maverick is the anticipated sequel to the 1986 original Top Gun, with its release initially slated for July 12, 2019, before complex flight sequences, the Covid pandemic and scheduling conflicts pushed it back to 2022.