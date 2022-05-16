Tom Cruise criticised for promoting movie at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise on Sunday attended "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park in Windsor.
The Queen arrived at the event escorted by the Household Cavalry.
Tom Cruise, Dame Helen Mirren, Katherine Jenkins were due to perform as the first big jubilee event kicked off.
Tom Cruise, whose long-awaited film Top Gun: Maverick is hitting cinemas at the end of this month, was slammed online for 'plugging' his forthcoming feature during the special evening.
Top Gun: Maverick is the anticipated sequel to the 1986 original Top Gun, with its release initially slated for July 12, 2019, before complex flight sequences, the Covid pandemic and scheduling conflicts pushed it back to 2022.
Gwen Stefani was last seen on the NBC talent show 'The Voice' in 2020
Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a heartwarming photo with his partner, called her the 'most beautiful...
Saboor Aly wowed fans with her latest social media snaps
Love Island's star sends pulses racing as she wears white maxi dress during a romantic date with boyfriend Dane Bowers
Kylie Jenner's partner Travis is all set to take the stage at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas
Legendary musician Attaullah Esakhelvi applauded his daughter, Laraib Atta over her work in the Hollywood film...