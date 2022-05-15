Jennifer Lopez looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Jennifer Lopez put her ageless beauty on display in her latest snaps on social media.



The Get Right singer looked like a fairy as she stepped out with her daughter Emme in Los Angeles just days after her ex Marc Anthony celebrated his engagement.

The singer-songwriter, 52, donned a long white dress that flowed freely in the stiff Southern California breeze.

Lopez's dress ended near the middle of her shins, and she walked on tall gold platform heels.

Several thin, silver necklaces looped around her neck and dark sunglasses protected her eyes from the blinding sun.

She tied her brown hair into a tall bun that sat atop her scalp.

The Marry Me actress' daughter donned a Pierce the Veil long sleeve t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. She listened to music as she made her way to the car.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who became engaged to his girlfriend Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira earlier this week.