Prince Harry’s ‘one that got away’ drops a zinger: ‘What does her husband has that he doesn’t?’

Prince Harry just got served the biggest reminder of his past, that too from the one woman ‘that got away’. Now for those unversed, this woman is Chelsy Davy, the ex-girlfriend that wound up reconsidering her relationship with Prince Harry and walking away before they tied the knot. Many believed she’d become his wife at the time, and their relationship lasted almost two years, off-and-on before 2021 rolled around and they nipped it in the bud.

Now, in respect to the ‘zinger’, it came on her blog and saw her write, “Marriage and motherhood had never been particularly high on my to-do list. Both seemed to represent exactly the things I had spent my adult life avoiding: permanence, responsibility, roots and having to take somebody else’s plans into account.”

“It wasn’t that I suddenly developed some great romantic vision of settling down. It was much more instinctive than that. I met Sam and, for the first time, I knew I wanted a family, specifically with him. I was also 35 by then, so I can’t give Sam all the credit. Timing, and possibly biology, may have played their part.”

Now that this has been making rounds of the internet for the last couple of hours, New Idea jumped in, with an insider’s findings.

They say, “Harry will always have a soft spot for Chelsy and even Meghan knows it. Chelsy was the one who got away – the only one who didn’t want to marry him – and he’s spent the past 5-6 years wondering why she changed her mind and what Sam has that he didn’t.”



