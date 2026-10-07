Lil Wayne sends Drake reworked music from decade ago

The Lolipop rapper recently found an unknown number of tracks while wading through old recordings.



Appearing on The Joint Venture Show podcast, “We have a whole bunch of unreleased material. I go through stuff from 2014 and 2015, like… really unheard stuff."

After finding them, Wayne did not waste the opportunity and got to work on the unreleased tracks to get them ready for release.

“I edit stuff up and just send it to his phone so he can hear the new versions of it and get him going.”

The New Orleans hitmaker then shared the tracks with Drake, who, according to Wayne, responded positively and reportedly even asked when the songs would be released.

Previously, the two rappers even had a joint project; however, they set it aside at the time.

But Wayne, back in 2019, told Vibe, “We’re both doing what we do, but he already knows."

"We still text and send songs here and there, change a verse because he killed me or change a verse ‘cuz I killed him. It’s still the same competition," he said.

If the music gets to the public, it would create a wave, since the last time Drizzy and Wayne appeared on a track was five years ago, on You Only Live Twice.