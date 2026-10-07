King Charles meets Elton John and Apple’s Tim Cook

King Charles on Wednesday met Apple boss Tim Cook and Sir Elton John at a music workshop at Battersea Power Station

The monarch attended the workshop which marks the launch of Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a newly created programme delivering immersive, industry-driven educational experiences for young people.

The King was joined by Tim Cook as they met the inaugural group of participants in the initiative.

Sir Elton John, a long-time backer of both The King's Trust and Apple Music, was also present for the occasion.

The visit takes place during a landmark year for the charity, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a continued focus on equipping young people with skills for the creative industries.

The Creative Labs programme comprises a series of specialist workshops designed to provide young people with technology, resources and sought-after skills to help them pursue careers in creative fields.