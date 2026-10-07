King Charles meets Elton John and Apple’s Tim Cook

King Charles, Elton John and Tim Cook gathered at a music workshop

By The News Digital
Published October 07, 2026
King Charles meets Elton John and Apple’s Tim Cook
King Charles meets Elton John and Apple’s Tim Cook

King Charles on Wednesday met Apple boss Tim Cook and Sir Elton John at a music workshop at Battersea Power Station

The monarch attended the workshop which marks the launch of Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a newly created programme delivering immersive, industry-driven educational experiences for young people.

The King was joined by Tim Cook as they met the inaugural group of participants in the initiative.

Sir Elton John, a long-time backer of both The King's Trust and Apple Music, was also present for the occasion.

The visit takes place during a landmark year for the charity, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a continued focus on equipping young people with skills for the creative industries.

The Creative Labs programme comprises a series of specialist workshops designed to provide young people with technology, resources and sought-after skills to help them pursue careers in creative fields.

The News Digital
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