King Charles meets Elton John and Apple’s Tim Cook
King Charles, Elton John and Tim Cook gathered at a music workshop
King Charles on Wednesday met Apple boss Tim Cook and Sir Elton John at a music workshop at Battersea Power Station
The monarch attended the workshop which marks the launch of Apple x King's Trust Creative Labs, a newly created programme delivering immersive, industry-driven educational experiences for young people.
The King was joined by Tim Cook as they met the inaugural group of participants in the initiative.
Sir Elton John, a long-time backer of both The King's Trust and Apple Music, was also present for the occasion.
The visit takes place during a landmark year for the charity, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a continued focus on equipping young people with skills for the creative industries.
The Creative Labs programme comprises a series of specialist workshops designed to provide young people with technology, resources and sought-after skills to help them pursue careers in creative fields.
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