Royal family doctor murdered by husband, King Charles informed
Dr Hannah was allegedly killed by her husband near Sandringham Estate of the royal family
A royal family doctor was allegedly murdered by her husband on Sunday near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been informed about the death of Dr Hannah Terry, 45, after her husband was charged with murder on Tuesday.
The suspect was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.
The accomplished medic was said to be a GP for senior members of the royal family during their stays at Sandringham.
Hello Magazine reported that the mother of three sons worked at the Heacham GP surgery for nine years, before leaving last summer to spend more time with her young family, later working at the Grimston Medical Centre in King's Lynn, which serves the royals.
The reported said that she also worked privately at her treatment company, Norfolk Sky Aesthetics.
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