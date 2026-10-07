Prince William represents King Charles at Windsor Castle ceremony

The Prince of Wales is carrying out an investiture at Windsor Castle, said a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement issued on social media, Prince William William said, ”Today, Awarding honours to incredible individuals at Windsor Castle."

According to a report, Sir Kevin Sinfield, athlete Alistair Brownlee, actor and director Dexter Fletcher, footballer Michelle Agyemang and England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley will be among those who will receive be awarded honours by William, who will be representing King Charles at the ceremony.