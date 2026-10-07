Prince William represents King Charles at Windsor Castle ceremony
The Prince of Wales awards honours at Windsor Castle investiture ceremony
Published October 07, 2026
The Prince of Wales is carrying out an investiture at Windsor Castle, said a statement on Wednesday.
In the statement issued on social media, Prince William William said, ”Today, Awarding honours to incredible individuals at Windsor Castle."
According to a report, Sir Kevin Sinfield, athlete Alistair Brownlee, actor and director Dexter Fletcher, footballer Michelle Agyemang and England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley will be among those who will receive be awarded honours by William, who will be representing King Charles at the ceremony.
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