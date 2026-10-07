‘Vikings’ star Gustaf Skarsgård makes directorial debut with horror film

In Vikings, Gustaf Skarsgård received much acclaim for his portrayal of Floki. Now, he is set to direct his first film.



According to Variety, the movie is a psychological horror film titled The Cannibal.

Per the logline read, "In the film, a screenwriter in a creative crisis visits Bergman’s estate on Fårö, seeking inspiration for a film about the legendary director’s life."

"Twenty years ago, he spent some time on Fårö as Bergman’s guest, and he’s convinced that going back to the island, remembering their many personal and sometimes disturbing conversations, will help him write the screenplay."

The synopsis read, "He soon discovers that there is a demonic presence on the island that seems determined to prevent him from finishing the screenplay."

“In a dark crescendo of bizarre events, the writer is forced to face the demons of his own troubled past,” the statement read.

“When he desperately tries to escape, he realises that he’s trapped on the island. The only way out is to confront Bergman himself.”

Commenting on the storyline, Skarsgård said, “There is no way to approach Bergman, but from deep within the gigantic cinematic shadow the titan casts."

"Just like the main character David tries to break free from his demonic magnetism, so too the movie itself will attempt to break free in a playful way by using his own artistic tools.”

It is unclear when The Cannibal will be released.