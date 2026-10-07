Queen Camilla, King Charles’ patience ends: ‘This is affecting the marriage’

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently standing at the cusp of such anguish and heartbreak that a warning has just been issued about being on their ‘last straw’.

The entire thing has been shared by a well-placed source who spoke to Woman’s Day.

According to them, “there’s a lot of talk that she and Charles are at their breaking point. This is affecting the marriage in a very significant way. “The growing consensus is that this Earl Spencer book is well and truly the last straw.”

The insider also noted that the only thing that takes up most of his day is the words that his ex-brother-in-law revealed, in Swan Song.

Near the end the source also attempted to weigh in on his bubbling anger when saying, “all the King can talk about right now is this book and everything it’s dredged up. He’s enraged and can’t believe that there was nothing that could be done to stop this.”

What is pertinent to mention about the media frenzy surrounding Earl Spencer’s book is that it contains many accusatory claims. From King Charles alleging ‘rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough’ to his ‘giddy’ laughter that Diana’s sister recalls him having when he learned of her death.

But that’s not even the worst of it because its effecting his sleep, his eating behavior, everything. Reportedly, “he can’t sleep, he’s hardly eating and he’s short-tempered, which makes him very hard to live with. Camilla is trying to be sympathetic, but she doesn’t have a whole lot of patience because she feels attacked too. The whole atmosphere is very toxic.”