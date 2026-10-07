David Corenswet spills on 'Superman’s new ‘more functional’ suit

David Corenswet got candid about the upcoming Superman sequel.

David is returned as Superman in the upcoming movie Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Moreover the movie is set to hit theaters in 2027.

Speaking with People Magazine, David revealed the hero’s upgraded suit and hinted that it will be more suitable for action.

“The suit itself is a little bit different,” the actor said.

“They re-engineered it to be slightly more functional and ready for a fight,” he added.

For those unaware, Rachel Brosnahan reprised her role as Superman's love interest, Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor who is the hero’s enemy. However, the superhero star revealed that the new movie will explore Lex’s character and his complex relationship with superman more deeply.

He enjoyed “the familiar company of Rachel as Lois,” David continued, “I think it’ll be a great film.”

David also said that the filming itself was “a great, great time.”

Speaking of the sequel, David shared, “It’s a lot of fun coming back for the second one.”

He went on to say, “It’s sort of like coming back to summer camp where you know where everything is, you know where the bathrooms are… you recognize a lot of familiar faces.”

“So it’s a little more relaxed and a little more excited about the new stuff we’re gonna do,” David further added.