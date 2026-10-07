Jimmy Kimmel could switch to ‘game show’?

Jimmy Kimmel may consider a game show career.

According to Radar Online, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host could possibly jump into full time game show hosting after his talk show reaches its conclusion, as he is also “a dyed-in-the-wool game show fan himself."

Moreover, his entry into the game show world could bring a challenge to prominent hosts in the industry such as, The Price Is Right's Drew Carey, Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings, Wheel of Fortune's Ryan Seacrest and Family Feud's Steve Harvey.

As a source told the outlet, "Jimmy is a smart guy who can see the writing on the wall for the entire late-night talk show genre."

"He's been brilliant in using his work on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to put him in front of primetime audiences and game show fans, and the Emmys he's won for that series have validated his approach," it claimed.

"This stuff is in his blood, but that doesn't mean he wants to host Millionaire forever," the source continued, "He's certainly not married to the idea of being an ABC employee for the rest of his professional life.”

Noting, "Once his late-night run eventually winds down, he'll be available to the highest bidder, and [ABC's owners at] Disney will have some real competition for his services. Sony and CBS both have multiple game show franchises, and Jimmy has proven he can carry a daily series."

"It's a lofty goal, but Jimmy is a self-made man who has beaten the odds before, and he's totally confident he can do it again," the source further claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Jimmy is currently hosting two ABC shows, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. However, his Jimmy Kimmel Live contract is set to expire in May 2027.