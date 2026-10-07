Kensington Palace releases video after Kevin Sinfield knighted by Prince William

Kevin Sinfield was honoured at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his services to rugby league and his fundraising and awareness work for motor neurone disease.

Kensington Palace released a video containing glimpses of the investiture ceremony on social media.

In the video released by the palace, Sir Kevin Sinfield said:

“Just really proud to receive it on behalf of MND community and the families. It's been an awesome but challenging and tough six years but the friends and connections and interactions I've had with MND families has been so inspirational and warming I look at my rugby career very very differently now.

I love the values and the standards that both codes of rugby put into dressing room, put into young people and enable them to forge relationships and connections. “







