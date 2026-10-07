Elton John delighted after meeting King Charles

Royal Family released a video of the monarch teaming up with Apple’s Tim Cook to spend time with young people taking part in the newly launched Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs.

A statement said, “At Battersea Power Station, The King and Tim Cook have spent time with young people taking part in the newly launched Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs.”

It said, ”The Creative Labs offer young people opportunities to learn from Apple’s experts across various creative industries as they explore potential career pathways. The new programme builds on a long-running partnership between Apple d The Kings Trust and launches during the Trust’s 50th anniversary year.”

"In the newly unveiled Apple Music Hall, , The King and Tim Cook were joined by Sir Elton John, a longstanding supporter of The King’s Trust and Apple Music, to watch a short performance by @Skye Newman, together with young people supported by The King’s Trust."

Commenting on the Royal Family’s Instagram post, Sir Elton John wrote, it was “A pleasure to spend time with you today, Your Majesty.”







