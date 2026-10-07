Michael Douglas spills why he is ‘not very active’ in acting

Michael Douglas got candid about his acting career.

After almost six decades in Hollywood, Michael admitted in a recent interview with People Magazine, that he is not as committed to his career as he once was, as he is “not very active anymore.”

“I told my agents if they had a good director and a good script, sure. But I’m really not too involved in the career,” the screen legend revealed.

He also opened up about his new plans to enjoy life along with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and children, saying, “I’m trying to find beautiful places to enjoy.”

As he explained in his newly released memoir, One Helluva Ride, “I haven’t slowed down but I spend my time very differently now. I’ve traded the adventures for making movies for adventures with my family. For the past few years, I’ve made sure to plan at least one big family trip every year. Catherine has declared me the world’s best travel agent and she is the momarazzi, recording every last detail for posterity.”

However, the acclaimed actor noted that he is “not officially” retired yet, “But it takes something special to pull me away from my wonderful life now.”

“No matter what happens,” Michael continued, “even if I never appear in another picture again, it’s been a magical, wonderful career.”

Reflecting on his memoir, Michael revealed why he chose to write about his movies rather than making his life story the sole focus in the memoir, stating, “I don’t think that anybody’s life is that interesting, so what I really wanted to do was focus on chapters about movies that my audience knew, but take them through the whole process from the beginning to the end.”

“And I had a lot of good pictures!” the 82-year-old actor further told the outlet.