Ben Affleck & Matt Damon give back to the indie cinema that once gave them break

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, both critically acclaimed actors, were launched within the spectrum of independent cinema.



That genre helped the pair develop their careers; now, they are giving it back by introducing Artists Equity Independent Pictures.

A new banner that works through the actors' production company, Artists Equity.

“We owe much of our careers to independent cinema, so we’re keenly aware of its enormous role in discovering and refining talent,” the stars said in a statement.

Their message continued, “Artists Equity Independent Pictures is a way for us to empower rising voices with real potential, broaden the type of stories we’re telling and serve an audience that continues to express a growing desire for high-quality independent films.”

The new initiative has already developed a score of projects. A Woman in the Sun is one of them.

It stars Renée Zellweger, Sissy Spacek, and Mia Threapleton, with Julia Cox directing it.

The other one is Downriver. Sam Jones directed it, and Carl Hiaasen wrote the screenplay.

Notably, the banner will be backed by a fund specifically used to finance indie films.

Meanwhile, AEIP's parent company, Artists Equity, has an upcoming thriller titled Animals.