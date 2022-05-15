Selena Gomez confirms her relationship status in 'SNL' monologue

Selena Gomez spilt the beans on her personal life during her opening monologue in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The Wolves hitmaker left her fans awestruck with the avatar of a host as their beloved singer flawlessly helmed the much-loved show’s May 14 episode.

Talking about her gig, the Only Murders in the Building actor shared, “I am single and I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance.

“Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost, Pete and Machine Gun Kelly,” she continued.

“And since I really don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I am manifesting love.

“And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone,” Gomez joked.

Responding to the singer’s joke, Kyle Mooney said, “I’ll do it” to which Gomez replied, “Aren’t you married?”

Mooney noted, “Oh that’s right.”