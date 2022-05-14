Travis Scott hit by wrongful death lawsuit over demise of ‘unborn child’ in Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has been hit by a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she lost her ‘unborn child’ after getting ‘crushed’ in the stampede during the rapper’s performance at Astroworld music festival.

According to Page Six, the alleged victim Shanazia Williamson from Ohio stepped forward with her accusations in November 2021 that she was “trampled and crushed” during the infamous crowd surge.

The woman alleged that she sustained serious injuries during the horrific tragedy after which she experienced “trouble breathing, chest pain, left leg pain” and “injuries to other parts of her body.”

The news outlet also reported that the woman and her husband Jarawd Owens made amendments to their complaint in December 2021 adding that the ‘horrific’ injuries resulted in “the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

The publication also noted that the couple also accused in their complaint that the woman’s stomach suffered injuries in the stampede, which was not mentioned in previous court documents.