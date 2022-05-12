David Beckham teases daughter Harper in sweet video: Watch

David Beckham shared an adorable video on social media and has taken the internet by storm.
The 47-year-old shared a hilarious clip to Instagram on Thursday as he walked daughter Harper, 10, to school.
Harper, who wore a purple blazer over a striped uniform, complained to the camera that she faced a day full of 'Maths, English, History, Geography and French' as David giggled: 'Are you excited?'.
In the clip, which he shared with his 72.9 million followers, David told the camera: 'So me and Harper are on a lovely walk to school this morning,'.
The football legend, who is also father to sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19 and Cruz, 17, continued: ' 'And we are talking about her lovely day ahead'.
Before asking his daughter: 'Harper what's your lovely day ahead?'.
As she bemoaned: 'Maths, English, History, Geography and French'.
'How excited are you?' a cheeky David asked as his daughter grimaced for the camera.
After a pause with a silent Harper looking rather unhappy, David couldn't control his laughter asking again: 'How excited are you? Are you excited?'.
As the schoolgirl gave a half-hearted thumbs up, the former England captain collapsed into giggles, pulling a funny face for the camera.
Joe Jonas recalled what it was like for him and his brothers to wear the famous accessories back in the 2000s
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall chose to wear a designer close to Princess Diana on her first day in Canada
Johnny Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for destroying his career after accusing him of domestic abuse
According to a TV host, Prince Harry's slip of tongue proved that his wife Meghan Markle might’ve lied to Oprah
Prince Harry only enjoys somewhat of a good reputation in the US because of Princess Diana, an expert said
Prince William broke royal protocol to share an emotional hug with an elderly man in Glasgow