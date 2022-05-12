Fans brutally troll Amber Heard for her testimony, hilarious trial memes trend online

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial has sparked a big memes wave on the internet.
Many fans of both of the stars are expressing their support for them on different social media platforms. However, a big number of internet users are enjoying the memes related to the high-profile trial.
Speaking of hilarious memes, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans have been brutally trolling the Aquaman actress after she testified against her ex-husband in the court recently.
A video of Heard, in which she spoke about the physical abuse that she had gone through in her marriage, started trending on social media as TikTok artists re-enacted it with hilarious expressions.
Take a look.
Depp has sued his ex-wife for $50 million for the article she wrote in Washington Post. The actress has countersued him for $100 million, which has led to the current trial that is going on for a few weeks now.
