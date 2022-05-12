 
close
Thursday May 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Fans brutally troll Amber Heard for her testimony, hilarious trial memes trend online

Johnny Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for destroying his career after accusing him of domestic abuse

By Web Desk
May 12, 2022
Fans brutally troll Amber Heard for her testimony, hilarious trial memes trend online
Fans brutally troll Amber Heard for her testimony, hilarious trial memes trend online

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial has sparked a big memes wave on the internet.

Many fans of both of the stars are expressing their support for them on different social media platforms. However, a big number of internet users are enjoying the memes related to the high-profile trial.

Speaking of hilarious memes, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s fans have been brutally trolling the Aquaman actress after she testified against her ex-husband in the court recently.

A video of Heard, in which she spoke about the physical abuse that she had gone through in her marriage, started trending on social media as TikTok artists re-enacted it with hilarious expressions.

Take a look.

@sansanjovs A fun little web we’re spinning #justiceforjohnnydepp #amberturd #makeitstop #badacting ♬ original sound - San S


Depp has sued his ex-wife for $50 million for the article she wrote in Washington Post. The actress has countersued him for $100 million, which has led to the current trial that is going on for a few weeks now.