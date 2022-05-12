Kourtney Kardashian reveals she 'stepped' on engagement ring from Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian left her mother Kris Jenner and The Kardashians viewers shocked with her confession to have stepped on her $1 million engagement ring from Travis Barker.

During the latest episode of the Hulu show, the 43-year-old reality star spilt the beans to her mum Kris Jenner that her engagement wedding missing just a few days after the Blink-182 drummer proposed to her.

When Kris asked her daughter, "Where's the ring?" Kourtney replied, "This is probably one of the worst things I have ever done in my life, by the way."

The momager asked her to keep things to the point, "Get to the punchline!"

"I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the [engagement] ring off and I put the ring on the floor thinking it would be safe right next to me," Kourtney explained.

"So I had to get up and get something from the closet above me and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring."

Kris appeared shocked by the confession, "You broke your engagement ring?"

Kourtney shared that she was 'hysterically crying' in her closet for hours.

"Then I called Travis and I’m like ‘I did something really, really bad.’ And he handled it the best. But it really gave me a nervous breakdown," she shared.

"And I was just like ‘this is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my whole life. And how could I break that?’" she added.