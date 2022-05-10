Katie Price gushes over her son Harvey, ‘so proud’

Katie Price is a proud mom!
The former glamour model posted shots of her eldest son Harvey at the supermarket on her social media.
Harvey, 19, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, diabetes and autism, looked confident as he went about the aisles with his shopping list choosing his items.
Harvey moved to a residential college to help with his independence.
Katie captioned the snaps: " Harvey shopping for ingredients for his dinner yesterday. Makes me so proud."
Fans flocked to comment and congratulated Harvey on his achievement.
One Tweeted: "Heartwarming to see him doing so well, he is a credit to you Katie! You should both be really proud."
Another said: "Harvey is doing amazingly well you must be so proud of the man he has become."
Cardi B recently expressed that Rihanna doesn’t need any advice on motherhood
Billboard Music Awards event will mark Travis Scott’s first televised performance since Astroworld tragedy
Camilla Cabello says that when people bottle up their mental health struggles, it eats away at their energy
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both testified about their infamous Australia fight
Joe Alwyn isn’t worried about Taylor Swift watching his intimate scenes in new Hulu series
Kris Jenner discloses she is 'sworn to secrecy' to keep tight lipped about eldest daughter’s upcoming wedding