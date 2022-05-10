 
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Katie Price gushes over her son Harvey, ‘so proud’

Proud mum Katie Price posted snaps of her son Harvey at the supermarket on her social media

By Web Desk
May 10, 2022
Katie Price is a proud mom!

The former glamour model posted shots of her eldest son Harvey at the supermarket on her social media.

Harvey, 19, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, diabetes and autism, looked confident as he went about the aisles with his shopping list choosing his items.

Harvey moved to a residential college to help with his independence.

Katie captioned the snaps: " Harvey shopping for ingredients for his dinner yesterday. Makes me so proud."

Fans flocked to comment and congratulated Harvey on his achievement.

One Tweeted: "Heartwarming to see him doing so well, he is a credit to you Katie! You should both be really proud."

Another said: "Harvey is doing amazingly well you must be so proud of the man he has become."