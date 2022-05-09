 
Monday May 09, 2022
Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon wins hearts with sweet video on Mother's Day 2022

Reese Witherspoon melts hearts as she posted an adorable video wth her mother Betty Reese

By Web Desk
May 09, 2022

Reese Witherspoon's adorable video with her mother is winning hearts on social media.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Big Little Lies star shared a lovely video with her mother Betty Reese and penned a beautiful note for all the supportive mothers.

In the clip, the Legally Blonde actor can be seen taking a candid interview with his mum and having a pleasant time together.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the unconditionally supportive Moms out there! Thinking of those who are missing theirs today, captioned the 46-year-old actor

The adorable video prompted fans to express how adorable and cute the mother-daughter looked.

One fan wrote, “So precious!Happy Mothers Day Betty and Reese Witherspoon."

Another commented, "The cutest. What a blessing. Happy Mother’s Day, Ms. Betty!"