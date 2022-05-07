BTS’ Suga heaps praises on PSY, calls himself ‘huge fan’

BTS member Suga and PSY lavished praise on each other as they spoke about getting inspired by each other in a recent internet and has taken the internet by storm.



In the latest interview, the Daechwita rapper recalled how he always looked up to the singer and was a huge fan. He said that working with PSY felt like being with ‘old childhood friend’.

On the other hand, the Gangnam Style hitmaker, also lauded BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook saying that he has rooted for them.

In the video, Suga said, "He (PSY) was always someone I was grateful for. With Gangnam Style, he paved the way for K-pop in the US and we were able to follow in his footsteps with ease. I was a huge fan ever since I was little. I grew up listening to his music.”



Meanwhile, PSY said, "I was ranking second on Billboard's Hot 100 for seven weeks straight. Thought I would get to first with my next song. Bit it never came, so I was quite bitter. Wanted someone to reach first place. BTS made my wish come true...In 2017, looking at BTS'success, while I was rooting wholeheartedly for them, I knew they would be simultaneously thrilled and anxious."

He went on to say, he watched Suga's Daechwita which was 'so raw, yet so trendy'.

Speaking about collaborating with Suga, PSY said, "I knew I wanted to work with him, hopefully in the near future if given the chance. So imagine my surprise when I got a text from him."

Suga praised him saying, "PSY was very different from what I had expected. he told me that he wanted to be inspired by the younger generation. So working with him didn't feel like work at all. Working with PSY felt like working with an old childhood friend."