Jennifer Lopez hints at returning to stage, posts throwback clip ‘missing this energy’

Jennifer Lopez is planning on her potential comeback to the stage and fans cannot control their excitement.
The Marry Me starlet turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday and she shared a throwback clip from her 2019 It's My Party tour, hinting at making a return to the stage.
She captioned the clip, 'Missing this energy. Who's ready for some new shows!!!??? #TBT #JLovers #GetRight.'
The clip featured J. Lo, 52, setting the stage on fire in a glitzy silver catsuit while delivering an electrifying performance on Get Right.
J. Lo’s iconic ensemble of the night featured a pair of sparkly-studded tights and lace-up boots, which she paired with her figure-hugging dress.
Meanwhile, the Hustlers star, who is currently having the best time of her life with beau Ben Affleck, is planning on buying a house.
Affleck proposed to Lopez for a second time in April, which was about 18 years after their first failed engagement in 2004.
Cara Delevingne discloses ‘some people did not want to touch her’ because of her skin condition
Adele feels grateful for a year full of blessings and lessons as she celebrates 34th birthday
Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard will welcome a baby girl in November 2022
Chaney Jones shared an adorable picture with Kanye West from their trip to Tokyo on Thursday
Drew Barrymore makes an official appearance after facing backlash for her comments on Johnny-Amber’s trial
Social media believes Amber Heard took inspiration for her court testimony from the movie 'The Talented Mr. Ripley'