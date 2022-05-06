Protective Prince Harry ‘went ballistic’ on William for Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly went ballistic once Prince William issued warnings against Meghan Markle.



This claim has been made by royal author Emily Andrews, according to Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “As I was told by a number of sources, he went ballistic and said ‘you're trying to wreck this relationship before it even started’.”

Even commentator Katie Nicholl chimed in at that point and admitted, “That was the moment ‒ I was told by sources very close to the brothers ‒ that the dynamic changed, that there was a shift, and it was largely down to Harry resenting his brother.”