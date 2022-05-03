Katrina Kaif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Eid extended warm wishes to her fans all around the world.



Taking to her Instagram story, the Sooryavanshi star shared a beautiful Eid card to wish her fans.

Katrina wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

On the work front, Katrina will bless the big screen with her 3 new ventures titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.

