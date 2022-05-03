 
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

By Web Desk
May 03, 2022
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Eid extended warm wishes to her fans all around the world.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Sooryavanshi star shared a beautiful Eid card to wish her fans.

Katrina wrote, "Eid Mubarak." 

On the work front, Katrina will bless the big screen with her 3 new ventures titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.