Katrina Kaif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Eid extended warm wishes to her fans all around the world.
Taking to her Instagram story, the Sooryavanshi star shared a beautiful Eid card to wish her fans.
Katrina wrote, "Eid Mubarak."
On the work front, Katrina will bless the big screen with her 3 new ventures titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.
Kim Kardashian's beau Pete recently showed off a previously unseen tattoo on his neck
James Corden has hosted the popular CBS late-night series 'The Late Late Show' since 2015
Jaden Smith touched on growing up as a child of two famous people
Pete Davidson saved his girlfriend Kim Kardashian after she tripped on her gown and almost fell to the ground
Kylie Jenner shared photos of herself with daughter Stormi Webster as they jetted off to New York ahead of Met Gala...
HoYeon Jung looked drop-dead gorgeous in a military jacket and low-rise blue jeans