Sharmeen Obaid brings Ms Marvel to theaters across Pakistan

Sharmeen Obaid bringing Ms.Marvel to theaters across Pakistan

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has an Eid message for people across Pakistan!

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the two-time Oscar winner revealed that Disney is bringing the first Pakistani superhero series exclusively to Pakistani cinemas.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT," she began before saying, "I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for #Pakistan!! We are bringing Ms.Marvel to theaters across the country!!

"The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a special announcement to make. Marvel Studios' new original series "Ms Marvel" will be released exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan, through their licensee HKC Entertainment. @hkcentertainment @disneyplus," added Sharmeen.

The filmmaker then shares an exclusive schedule for the screening.

"Disney and Marvel will be specially creating a cinema format version of the six episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows:

Episode 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June

Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June

Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on 14th July





She added: "This decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), into the MCU. The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera. Disney and Marvel did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country."

