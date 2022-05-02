Kate Middleton hasn’t talked to her mom in months after falling out: Source

Kate Middleton has reportedly had a falling out with her mother, Carole Middleton, after the latter “tried to take over her home life”, reported OK! Magazine.
According to a source close to the mother and daughter duo, tensions between the Duchess of Cambridge and her mom had been growing for a while, and they haven’t talked to each other in about three months.
The insider shared that Kate had been feeling that her mom was ‘pushy’ and finally told her to ‘back off’ after the pandemic made her realise just how involved Carole was in her home life.
Referencing the early days of the pandemic when Kate got to spend more time with her kids without any assistance from Carole, the source said: “Kate embraced every minute of it and realised she can do without her bossy mother trying to take over.”
The insider also revealed that Kate’s mother would even turn up unannounced to spend time at her house.
“Kate would be in the middle of a Zoom call or home-schooling the kids, and it would be Carole with a suitcase expecting to stay over. She'd walk into the house like she owned the place and try to take over the home-schooling and tell Kate how to dress the kids.”
