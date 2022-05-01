Prince Charles makes heartwarming dedication to Queen on Jubilee

File Footage

Prince Charles has chosen a very special dedication for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, marking 70 years on the British throne.



The Prince of Wales announced on Sunday that a collection of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees will be dedicated to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Making the announcement while standing under the old Sycamores at Dumfries House in Scotland, the Prince of Wales pointed out that the UK’s woods ‘were dwindling and must be nurtured’ by planting new trees.

Charles said: “I believe it is absolutely vital that we do our utmost to nurture our historic inheritance through careful management and, in the case of the woodlands, that we can expand them and link them to other natural features like our hedgerows.”

“And if we are to create the ‘ancient’ trees of the future, we must plant more trees in hedgerows, fields, churchyards and avenues.”

He added: “These working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation’s amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy.”

According to reports, the trees and woodlands that will be dedicated to the Queen include the Five Hundred Acre Wood in Sussex, the inspiration behind the 100 Acre Wood in Winnie the Pooh, as well as the Boscobel Oak in Shropshire.

Another tree dedicated to the 96-year-old monarch is the Yew tree at the North Door of St Edward’s Church in Gloucestershire, and Sir Isaac Newton’s apple tree in orchards at Woolsthrope Manor in Lincolnshire.

Charles also stated: “We need to replenish these precious, dwindling assets for future generations and for our depleted landscapes and townscapes.”