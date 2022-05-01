Queen Elizabeth will appear on balcony or not during Jubilee? Insider discloses

British Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee appearance on the palace balcony besides other members of the royal family is ‘by no means guaranteed.’
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the aides are busy devising a “plan B.”
The report cited a well-placed source as saying, ‘It could still happen but it is by no means guaranteed that we will see the Queen on the balcony during the Jubilee.’
It is due to Queen’s mobility issue, the insider told the Mail.
However, there is still a hope the monarch will appear on the balcony at the Buckingham Palace to mark the finale of her Platinum Jubilee.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has also indicated that he may return to Britain with Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet for the celebrations.
