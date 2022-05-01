Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber join Leonardo DiCaprio and others at birthday bash

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber brought their fashion A-game to a star-studded birthday bash in New York as they joined Leonardo DiCaprio and others.
The divas chose to don matching brown jackets with faux fur collars and sleeves as they walked down the streets of New York on Saturday.
As per pictures shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old model sported a sleek suede design while Hailey rocked a dark rich leather one.
The outlet also reported that the models were seen heading to dinner at Lola Taverna in the West Village for fashion journalist Derek Blasberg's 40th birthday bash.
Hollywood A-lister Leonardo, Lily James Karlie Kloss and Rebel Wilson were also in attendance at the party.
The sighting came just ahead of the model's much-anticipated appearance at Monday night's Met.
To go by the reports, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are expected to grace the event together for the first time.
