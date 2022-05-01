Amber Heard in ‘financial crisis’ despite $6.8m Johnny Depp payout: ‘Can't give charity’

Amber Heard claims financial crisis and dubs it the reason behind her inability to pay the $3.5 million ACLU pledge in full.

News of Heard’s financial crisis has been brought to light by the American Civil Liberties Union, Terence Dougherty, ACLU’s COO.

She addressed Heard’s $7 million charity pledge from 2016 and explained how the most recent payment received was in December 2018 and in 2019.

Ms Dougherty explained how $1.3 million of her paid amount came via a $100,000 check from Johnny Depp and $350,000 from Elon Musk.

Nearly $350,000 was the only amount paid directly to ACLU by the Aquaman star.

The conversation arose during her testimony in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

When Johnny Depp’s lawyer asked, “So it’s fair to say she has not donated $3.5 million as of today?” She simply responded by saying, “True.”