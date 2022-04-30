Brooklyn Beckham flaunts pricey diamond wedding band: See

Brooklyn Beckham recently showed off his diamond wedding band in his latest cooking video after tying the knot with Nicola Peltz in a million-dollar nuptial ceremony held at Miami beach earlier this month.

In a cooking video shared on Instagram this week, the 23-year-old Brit flaunted his new diamond wedding band, which he paired with the simple gold ring he’s been wearing on the same finger.

Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, tells Page Six Style the ring appears to feature step-cut diamonds that are custom-calibrated for a seamless fit — something Kothari says requires special skill — and is likely worth around $40,000.

Each diamond looks to be around 0.70 carats each, according to Kothari — “probably the biggest it could go without being uncomfortable for daily wear due to the size.”

Neil Dutta, managing director of Angelic Diamonds, estimates the band to weigh in at 6.5 carats total and cost about $50,000.

Beckham, who took his new wife’s name as his middle name, said “I do” on April 9 in a lavish ceremony at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The bride wore a custom Valentino gown down the aisle.

Peltz, 27, appears to have also upgraded her ring post-nuptials, recently showing off a giant new sparkler in place of her original emerald-cut rock.



