Duchess Camilla to judge platinum pudding competition

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and Dame Mary Berry have joined forces to judge the national platinum pudding competition to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.



This was disclosed by the Clarence House on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Saturday.

The office shared photos of Camilla and Mary Berry from the recording of a special BBC One broadcast, to be aired on Thursday 12th May and revealed, “The Duchess of Cornwall and Dame Mary Berry have joined forces to judge #TheBigJubileeLunch and @Fortnums national Platinum Pudding competition, in which enthusiastic home bakers battle to find a brand-new recipe to mark Her Majesty’s Jubilee.”

It further said, “Up and down the country on Jubilee weekend, the winning recipe will be recreated at street parties, family events and community gatherings as the Platinum Pudding centrepiece to celebrations.”



