Geoff Morrell leaves Disney three months after joining

Walt Disney Co's head of corporate affairs, Geoff Morrell, is leaving the company three months after joining from oil and energy company BP Plc, according to an email on Friday from Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek.



Morrell's brief tenure has been marked by controversy over the company's response to Florida’s law barring classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for some younger students.

"It has become clear to me that for a number of reasons it is not the right fit," Morrell wrote in a separate email to his staff. "I have decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities."

Kristina Schake will lead the company's communications efforts, Chapek said in the email. Her 30-plus years of experience include heading up President Joe Biden's vaccine education program, as well as communications for Instagram and work in the Obama administration.

Government relations and global public policy will be led by Disney's general counsel, Horacio Gutierrez.

Disney became the focus of criticism for initially failing to speak out publicly against the Florida legislation, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.