Amnesia increasing amongst royal family members says expert

Amnesia seems to be increasing amongst politicians and former members of the royal family, said a senior British author and biographer on Friday.



Angela Levin is known as a staunch supporter of the royal family. Royal fans think her statement was directed at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew.

Levin, who often appears on TV channels to discuss the matters related to the British monarchy, has been criticizing Harry and his wife ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to California.