Hadiqa Kiana 'upset' with Indian singer stealing 'Boohey Barian'

Pakistani singer, Hadiqa Kiana took to her social media to call out other artists stealing her music without asking for her permission.

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor on April 28 unveiled her rendition of Boohey Barian which is regarded as one of the most famous songs by Kiani.

Sharing the screenshot of the music video on her Instagram story, Kiani wrote, “Another day and another shameless rendition of the song my mother wrote. No one asked for my permission, no one has given me royalties, they just take the song that my mother wrote and I recorded, and use it as an easy money making scheme.”

Calling out the producers who make music videos based on the covers, Kiani added, “Some of these cover videos have received almost 200 million views on YouTube. The latter gives me 'credit' by saying 'original song: 'Boohey Barian' by Hadiqa Kiani'.”

"I'm alive and well, if you want [to] sing my songs, ask me first...” the Dobara actor said while adding that there is a "right and wrong way to do something" and "profiting off of someone else's hit song without any thought is not right.”