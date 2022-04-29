Amber Heard's screen time in 'Aquaman 2' restricted amid Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard suffered a big loss as her screen time has been cut up to 10 minutes in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom amid the ongoing trial against Johnny Depp.

Reports have surfaced that press members at Cinema Con saw Heard only appeared on the screen for short time following petitions to drop her off the franchise reached up to two million signatures.

According to Grace Randolph’s initial report, the decision to restrict Heard’s screen time was “purely a technical decision that is in no way related to the current situation with the trial.”

However, as the matter continues to escalate the actor appears to be at the risk of losing her role completely from the final cut of the film.



