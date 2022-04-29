Pregnant Rihanna is 'emotional wreck' amid A$AP Rocky drama: reports

Pregnant Rihanna's most blissful time has been turned into a distressing one as she's an 'emotional wreck' as A$AP Rocky continues to cause troubles.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was first rocked by cheating rumours, following his arrest at LAX airport on April 20 due to which the couple had to reschedule their baby shower.

Now OK! have reported its source’s claims that the hip-hop star “is adamant there’s no substance to these rumours. [But] there’s no smoke without fire.”

“It’s no surprise that she’s extremely distressed,” continued the insider. “She may act tough and put on a brave face in public, but privately she's an emotional wreck."



The outlet reported that the disturbing accusations have come as nothing but a shock to the Umbrella hitmaker.

“She can’t believe this is happening,” shared the insider. “It feels like another blemish on a whole list of them.”

The magazine shared that RiRi’s loved ones are “doing their best to calm her down” while noting that the Diamond singer wanted a peaceful delivery.

The insider spilt to the outlet, “The plan was for Rihanna to give birth in Barbados and she’ll be totally devastated if Rocky’s not in the room when she welcomes their child.”