Thursday April 28, 2022
Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun poses for picture with Gunduz Bey actor

By Web Desk
April 29, 2022
Turkish actress  Ozge  Torer on Thursday shared a  picture with her "Kurulus:Osman' co-star Emre Basalak aka Gunduz Bey.

The actress who plays Bala Hatun in the  hit TV series posted the photo with  Basalak with a Turkish language caption.

'Kurulus:Osman'  tells the story of   Osman Bey , the founder of the Ottoman  Empire.

Basalak plays the role of Osman's elder brother.