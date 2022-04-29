Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun poses for picture with Gunduz Bey actor

Turkish actress Ozge Torer on Thursday shared a picture with her "Kurulus:Osman' co-star Emre Basalak aka Gunduz Bey.
The actress who plays Bala Hatun in the hit TV series posted the photo with Basalak with a Turkish language caption.
'Kurulus:Osman' tells the story of Osman Bey , the founder of the Ottoman Empire.
Basalak plays the role of Osman's elder brother.
Caribbean nations are demanding Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to apologise for the crown’s history of slavery
In 2010, Forbes listed Amber Heard's ex Johnny as Hollywood’s highest-earning actor, making $75m
Kim Kardashian sparked outrage after admitting she Photoshopped her niece True's face over her other niece Stormi
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as met with Switzerland's president and his wife at Windsor Castle
Travis texted Kris the speech he had prepared to say to Kourtney and she immediately became emotional as she read it out
The Wiggles replied, “We’re ready to wiggle with you!” in response to Lil Nas X's tweet