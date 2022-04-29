Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun poses for picture with Gunduz Bey actor

Turkish actress Ozge Torer on Thursday shared a picture with her "Kurulus:Osman' co-star Emre Basalak aka Gunduz Bey.

The actress who plays Bala Hatun in the hit TV series posted the photo with Basalak with a Turkish language caption.





'Kurulus:Osman' tells the story of Osman Bey , the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Basalak plays the role of Osman's elder brother.



