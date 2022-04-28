Johnny Depp's doorman brings laughter to court as he vapes drive during testimony

Johnny Depp was laughing out loud to see his doorman vaping and driving during his testimony in million-dollar defamation lawsuit.

During Wednesday’s proceedings in the ongoing battles, the jury listened to 58-year-old Alejandro Romero’s unorthodox testimony.

Romero, who has worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in LA where Depp owns five penthouses, detailed the incident when Amber Heard asked him to look into an intruder after the dog scratched their front door.

Romero said in a pre-recorded video that he thought to himself, "What?' Four inches off the ground? The dog was scratching."

"In my head, you think someone is trying to get into your unit with scratches four inches above the floor?" he said while vaping and driving in the video clip.

Reacting to Romero’s funny testimony, Depp burst out laughing and the public gallery also joined in with Romero adding, "They were terrified”.

"They asked me to go inside the unit and inspect each room individually. It's part of my job, so I did it," Romero told the court.



