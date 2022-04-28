Joe Rogan says it's Disney's 'big loss' to drop Johnny Depp for Amber Heard: 'Crazy lady!'

American podcaster Joe Rogan, dishing on his views, sided with Johnny Depp amid his ongoing lawsuit battle with Amber Heard.

During his Tuesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 36-year-old commentator slammed Disney for dropping Depp over Heard’s allegations against her ex-husband.

“I’m watching this trial, and, like, it’s a cautionary tale about believing in (expletive), forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together,’” he said.

“That’s what I felt like about Anthony Bourdain and his relationship to that crazy woman,” Rogan referred to Bourdain’s romance with Asia Argento. “You’re seeing all the crazy come out.”

“But that’s what happens with people like that!” Rogan continued. “People, that are just manipulative and full of (expletive) like that?”

He further expressed that Comedian Doug Stanhope, who is a friend of Depp, also knows Heard.

“(Stanhope) wrote something . . . like a little essay about how full of (expletive) she is, and she threatened to sue him, and I think he had to wind up taking it down.”

“This is a big win for Johnny Depp,” he added. “And a big loss for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean!’ … You got rid of the best (expletive) pirate you ever had! For a crazy lady!” he added.