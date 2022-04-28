Johnny Depp spotted doodling out of boredom in court: Photo

Johnny Depp is seemingly killing ample court time with art.

The 58-year-old actor was spotted doodling many times as the jury along with him waited for witnesses.

In a viral TikTok video from Tuesday, Depp is seen flaunting his drawings of a person's face to attorney Benjamin Chew. This happened while the courtroom awaited the virtual arrival of witnesses Tara Roberts, Depp's island estate manager.

On Wednesday, the star was captured doodling again, this time using purple and pink markers.

Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after she admitted to being a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed for the Washington Post.