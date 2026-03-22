Sosie Bacon reveals what it's really like working with famous parents

Sosie Bacon opened up about working with famous parents Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon.

In an interview with People Magazine, Sosie revealed that she almost rejected dad Kevin's movie.

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Speaking at the premiere of family's next on-screen project, the horror-comedy Family Movie at the SXSW Film Festival, the actress said, "He directed me in Loverboy, which I did when I was 11, and actually initially I was like, ‘I’m not doing that movie.’"

"Thanks for the offer. I’m good. I want to stay in school. I’m 11," she added.

Sosie went on to add, "And then he was like, ‘No, come on, just do it.'"

"So I ended up doing it. It was a lot of fun, and I think he's great to work with. They both are. They’re very respectful of your own process as an actor. They are both actors, so it's a lot easier to, you know, communicate, and I just had a great time then and now," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Sosie Bacon appears with both of her parents and her brother Travis Bacon in Family Movie. She jokingly said about the family project, "No, I didn't have to audition. They suggested that the four of us do a movie together."

Referring to the screenplay writer of the film, Sosie said, "We wanted it to be comedy horror kind of energy. We met with a couple of writers. Dan [Beers] was just the right man for the job."

"e zoomed with all of us individually to try to get a sense of us because we didn't know him before. And then we read the script that he produced and we were like, 'Oh my God, this is so accurate. How did he know all that from like a couple of zooms?' So yeah, I mean it didn't take much convincing. We were excited," she added.