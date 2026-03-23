Kurt Russell reveals real reason he, Goldie Hawn left Hollywood residence

Kurt Russell reveals real reason he and Goldie Hawn left Hollywood

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn found that leaving Hollywood for Colorado was better for them.

The 75-year-old actor appeared in a recent interview with FOX News for the promotion of his new show, The Madison.

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During the coversation he opened up about moving to his log home with his longtime partner to live in the state.

"What I enjoy most is that [Hawn] really likes it in Colorado," he said of Goldie.

One of the reasons is that his home is close to his son Wyatt Russell's house.

"Wyatt and Meredith and their two boys, they live in Colorado now. So we like to spend as much time there as we can,” Kurt added.

"I'd like to be there more," Kurt further said of Colorado. "And there's a different kind of life there. That's primarily it. I'd like to be able to spend as much time there as possible."

As Kurt moved to the state back when he was 26, he previously told The Wall Street Journal, “Our Old Snowmass home is my favorite, a large, beautiful log-cabin lodge on a ranch that we moved into a little over 40 years ago.

“I like to wake up in bed each morning looking at the mountain out back,” he added of the home. “I like to head down to the barn, saddle up a horse and ride. I also like zoning out in front of the living room fireplace.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kurt and Goldie have been together since 1983 but have not tied the knot yet.